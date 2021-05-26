Brokerages Anticipate Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will report sales of $102.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.30 million and the highest is $105.00 million. Penn Virginia reported sales of $45.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year sales of $395.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $392.30 million to $398.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $415.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PVAC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Penn Virginia in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,994,000 after purchasing an additional 507,339 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 947.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 220,238 shares during the period. Lasry Marc acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the first quarter valued at $2,538,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at $1,218,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 433.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 101,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PVAC opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Penn Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.57.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

