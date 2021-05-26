Brokerages Anticipate Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to report sales of $68.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.00 million. Plug Power posted sales of $40.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year sales of $459.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $420.00 million to $478.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $731.20 million, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $758.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million.

Several research analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

PLUG traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.69. 27,663,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,202,543. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average of $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

