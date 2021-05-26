Brokerages Anticipate The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $562.13 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will report sales of $562.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $561.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $563.00 million. The GEO Group reported sales of $587.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The GEO Group.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GEO shares. TheStreet downgraded The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 834,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 483,656 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 363,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,389 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,846,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 468,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

GEO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.31. The stock had a trading volume of 41,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,819,465. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $649.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.72.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The GEO Group (GEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.