Brokerages Expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Equities analysts expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.26). Coherus BioSciences reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.33). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In related news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 271,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,528,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,984,000 after acquiring an additional 317,618 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,043,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,990,000 after purchasing an additional 845,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $12.95 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

