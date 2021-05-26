Brokerages Expect Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.04 Million

Equities analysts expect that Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) will report sales of $4.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oblong’s earnings. Oblong posted sales of $2.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Oblong will report full year sales of $18.10 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $29.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oblong.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.49. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 48.13% and a negative net margin of 70.39%. The company had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bradley Woods reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oblong in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oblong from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Dawson James assumed coverage on Oblong in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oblong in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,990,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oblong in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oblong in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oblong in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oblong during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OBLG traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 37,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,003. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59. Oblong has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $87.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.15.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

