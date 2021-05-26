Brokerages Expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will report $290.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $272.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $295.40 million. Patterson-UTI Energy reported sales of $250.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,894,000 after buying an additional 3,801,254 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,016,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,421,000 after buying an additional 261,077 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,015,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,903,000 after buying an additional 98,053 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,568,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,575,000 after buying an additional 617,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,845,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTEN traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.31. 1,086,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,582. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.20. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

