Brokerages Expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $503.10 Million

Brokerages predict that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will post $503.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $492.00 million and the highest is $512.80 million. Sleep Number posted sales of $284.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

SNBR stock traded up $3.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,840. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.93 and its 200-day moving average is $106.16.

In related news, Director Kathleen L. Nedorostek sold 7,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total value of $1,018,902.50. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $3,442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,574 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,853. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

