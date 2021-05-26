Brokerages Expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $487.62 Million

Brokerages predict that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will announce $487.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $503.70 million and the lowest is $473.00 million. Synovus Financial reported sales of $550.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.45.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 392.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $47.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.77%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

