Brokerages Set Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) PT at $388.65

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $388.65.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $365.44. The company had a trading volume of 77,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,605. The stock has a market cap of $362.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $376.01 and a 200-day moving average of $352.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

