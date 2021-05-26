Brokerages Set Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Target Price at $46.29

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.29.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,338,523. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.41. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

