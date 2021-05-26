Brokerages Set Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) PT at $228.38

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $229.22.

A number of analysts have commented on RETA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RETA traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,120. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.97. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.50. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $76.34 and a 1 year high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.