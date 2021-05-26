Brokerages Set Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Target Price at $33.70

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RRR shares. Macquarie boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,285,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,433,000 after purchasing an additional 194,537 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,350,000 after acquiring an additional 653,730 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 223.6% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 40,553 shares during the period. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RRR traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.59. The company had a trading volume of 36,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,197. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -43.36 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $43.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.36.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.18) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.