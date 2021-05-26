Brokers Issue Forecasts for Mandom Corporation’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MDOMF)

Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Mandom in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mandom’s FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mandom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of MDOMF stock opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55. Mandom has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

Mandom Company Profile

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

