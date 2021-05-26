Brokers Offer Predictions for SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $6.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $28.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $26.15 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $568.54 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $195.11 and a 52-week high of $595.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $548.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.73.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,645 shares of company stock worth $3,566,427. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 16,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

