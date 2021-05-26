Bruce Levenson Sells 6,038 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Bruce Levenson sold 6,038 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $435,219.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,069.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bruce Levenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00.

TTGT traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.27. 3,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,773. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 33,423.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,712,000 after buying an additional 1,648,132 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth about $3,542,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in TechTarget by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

