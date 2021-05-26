Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $1.43. Builders FirstSource reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $4.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLDR shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,588,000 after purchasing an additional 293,001 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $12,792,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 46,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.41. 21,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,849. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 2.42. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.65.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.