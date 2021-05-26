Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $1.43. Builders FirstSource reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $4.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLDR shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,588,000 after purchasing an additional 293,001 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $12,792,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 46,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.41. 21,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,849. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 2.42. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.65.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

