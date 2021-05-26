Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Burford Capital’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Burford Capital stock opened at GBX 835 ($10.91) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 838.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 713.63. Burford Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 431 ($5.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 969.50 ($12.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.08, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 7.85.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Burford Capital from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 637 ($8.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 646.75 ($8.45).

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

