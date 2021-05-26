Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $296.22.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded up $8.47 on Friday, reaching $330.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,043. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of -98.97 and a beta of 0.99. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $168.46 and a 52-week high of $339.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.33.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 51.65% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 239.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

