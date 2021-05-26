Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $296.22.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.
Shares of NYSE:BURL traded up $8.47 on Friday, reaching $330.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,043. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of -98.97 and a beta of 0.99. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $168.46 and a 52-week high of $339.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.33.
In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 239.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
