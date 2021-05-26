Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ BNR traded down $3.11 on Wednesday, hitting $29.94. 25,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,171. Burning Rock Biotech has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a PE ratio of -29.56.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.