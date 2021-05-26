Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Byrna Technologies Inc. is non-lethal technology company. It engages in development and manufacture of innovative non-lethal equipment and munitions. Byrna Technologies Inc., formerly known as Security Devices International Inc, is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bradley Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Byrna Technologies stock opened at $25.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89. Byrna Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $391.09 million, a PE ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.20). Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.57% and a negative net margin of 41.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles.

