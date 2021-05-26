Bytom Price Down 9.8% Over Last Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0877 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $125.70 million and $36.25 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.13 or 0.00503182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005625 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010954 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000608 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,679,781,712 coins and its circulating supply is 1,432,496,782 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

