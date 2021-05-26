Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

COG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

COG opened at $16.45 on Monday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

In related news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

