Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 3,012.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413,527 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $11,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $2,663,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,181.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELY shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen cut shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.42.

ELY opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 2.15.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

