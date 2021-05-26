Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) Shares Purchased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,296 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.04. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $38.42.

