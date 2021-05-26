Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $982,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000.

IGLB stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $68.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,419. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.49 and its 200 day moving average is $69.55. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $64.82 and a 1 year high of $74.42.

