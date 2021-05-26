Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,997 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $15,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

VEU traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $63.87. 18,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,893. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $63.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.61 and its 200-day moving average is $60.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

