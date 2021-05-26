Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $14.71 Million Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.46% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $14,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.43. 59 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,354. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.74. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $154.65 and a twelve month high of $264.71.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.