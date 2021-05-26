Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $20.45 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $20,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $2,336,640,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after buying an additional 686,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after acquiring an additional 624,512 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,684,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,994,000 after purchasing an additional 530,026 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TMO traded down $4.37 on Wednesday, reaching $459.65. The stock had a trading volume of 25,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $180.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $472.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.94. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $324.35 and a 1-year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.