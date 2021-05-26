Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,133 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $18,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.15. 90,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,334,831. The company has a market cap of $215.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $93.44 and a one year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen increased their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.