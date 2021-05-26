Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 106,606 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 366,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,606 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $19,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 143,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 67,108 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 306,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 34,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.41. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,963. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average of $54.00. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $55.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.