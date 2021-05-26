Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 14,842 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,842 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $13,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,985,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,470,000 after buying an additional 94,829 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1,644.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after buying an additional 65,688 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,493,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 173,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after acquiring an additional 62,006 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of MGC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.82. 1,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,799. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.54. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $104.80 and a 52 week high of $149.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.