Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Galactic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.79.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.18. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.86) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock worth $200,490,240. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

