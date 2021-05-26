Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0942 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Canadian Banc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of TSE:BK traded up C$0.09 on Wednesday, hitting C$12.20. 16,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,013. Canadian Banc has a 1-year low of C$6.15 and a 1-year high of C$12.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$130.28 million and a P/E ratio of -6.88.

Get Canadian Banc alerts:

About Canadian Banc

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.