Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0942 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Canadian Banc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Shares of TSE:BK traded up C$0.09 on Wednesday, hitting C$12.20. 16,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,013. Canadian Banc has a 1-year low of C$6.15 and a 1-year high of C$12.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$130.28 million and a P/E ratio of -6.88.
About Canadian Banc
