Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Hits New 12-Month High at $112.58

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $112.58 and last traded at $112.57, with a volume of 319385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.46.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $1.1669 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CM. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

