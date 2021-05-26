Canadian National Railway to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.81 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 24th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $4.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.65. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNI. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $105.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

