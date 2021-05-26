Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Canso Credit Income Fund stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.74. Canso Credit Income Fund has a one year low of C$10.09 and a one year high of C$14.53.

In other news, Director Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.00 per share, with a total value of C$32,197.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 399,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,598,808.06. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $119,591 over the last three months.

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Lysander Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Canada. The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and deep value approach to create its portfolio.

