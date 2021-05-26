Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $13.30 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,943 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.0% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,381,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,899,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 228,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.45.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $126.90 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.18 and its 200-day moving average is $127.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.