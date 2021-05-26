Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given a C$46.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) has been assigned a C$46.00 price objective by equities researchers at CSFB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.93% from the stock’s current price.

CPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.18.

Get Capital Power alerts:

TSE CPX traded down C$1.78 on Wednesday, reaching C$38.04. 1,386,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,950. The firm has a market cap of C$4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.14. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$25.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.