Capital Square LLC Sells 6,052 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Capital Square LLC reduced its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,052 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LYB. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 805 shares of company stock worth $88,276. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.68. 6,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,619. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $60.04 and a 12 month high of $116.77. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.79.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.