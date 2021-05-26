Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Capitala Finance stock opened at $24.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85. Capitala Finance has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $67.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 14.72 and a quick ratio of 14.72.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.52). Capitala Finance had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 79.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capitala Finance will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPTA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

