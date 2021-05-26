CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Stock Price Up 2%

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) shares rose 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.55. Approximately 4,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 7,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CapitaLand in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get CapitaLand alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.119 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

CapitaLand Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLLDY)

CapitaLand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, leases, manages, and sells real estate properties in Singapore, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through CapitaLand Singapore & International, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand India, CapitaLand Lodging, and CapitaLand Financial segments.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.