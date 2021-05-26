Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Downgraded by TheStreet

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CARA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CARA stock opened at $13.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 1.14. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.12. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.88%. Analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 5,003 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $96,707.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,729 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $226,721.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 955,343 shares in the company, valued at $18,466,780.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,287 shares of company stock worth $714,394 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,042,000 after purchasing an additional 54,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after buying an additional 46,047 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 615,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after buying an additional 240,481 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 311,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after buying an additional 197,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

