Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s share price rose 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.58 and last traded at $101.32. Approximately 516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 488,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.95.

CDLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their price target on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.52. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 2.58.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $179,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,000 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1,616.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

