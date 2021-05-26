CargoX Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 26th. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $44.09 million and approximately $291,510.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CargoX has traded 42.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CargoX Profile

CXO is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 165,525,940 coins. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

