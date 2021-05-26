CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $155.00.

KMX has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarMax has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.50.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $113.37 on Tuesday. CarMax has a one year low of $83.67 and a one year high of $138.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.88 and a 200-day moving average of $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

