CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 1.40.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,303,000 after acquiring an additional 497,846 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 51,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 25,381 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 23,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

