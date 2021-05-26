Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II Sells 115,000 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 115,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $1,937,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $4,237,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 575,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $9,039,000.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $4,127,500.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 375,378 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $6,167,460.54.

On Thursday, March 25th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 470,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $5,024,300.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $478,000.00.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.45. 1,243,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,070. The stock has a market cap of $647.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.31. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 29.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is -57.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

GNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.84.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

