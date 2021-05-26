CCLA Investment Management Ltd Buys 23,690 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,690 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for about 2.5% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.33% of Synopsys worth $123,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Synopsys by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after buying an additional 19,428 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Synopsys by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 13.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,241,878,000 after acquiring an additional 306,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.82.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $253.84. 15,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.19 and its 200 day moving average is $248.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $163.00 and a one year high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

