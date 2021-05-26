CCLA Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,270,937 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $98,726,000. HDFC Bank accounts for about 2.0% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. 18.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.03. 12,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,466. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $37.44 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.76. The firm has a market cap of $135.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

