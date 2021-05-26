CCLA Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 468,345 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $62,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $2.73 on Wednesday, hitting $137.05. The stock had a trading volume of 493,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,334,831. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $216.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.78. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.44 and a 1-year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

